Karnataka Science and Technology Academy to confer awards today

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA), under the Department of Science and Technology, will host an award and fellowship presentation ceremony at 11 am on Tuesday. </p>.<p>The event will honour eminent scientists, technologists and science communicators for their outstanding contributions to science and society, the KSTA said. </p>.<p>The Prof CNR Rao–KSTA Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred on Dr Ramakrishna, former Director of the Zoological Survey of India, in recognition of his distinguished service to science. </p>.<p>The award carries a gold medal worth Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash.</p>.<p>The KSTA Lifetime Achievement Award in Science Communication in Kannada 2023 will be presented to Sreemathi Hariprasad, former scientist at CFTRI, for her role in popularising science in Kannada. It comes with a gold medal worth Rs 1 lakh and Rs 75,000 in cash. </p>.<p>In addition, 33 academicians, researchers, engineers and technologists, including Dr R R Hanchinal, Dr K N Ganeshaiah, Dr Vasundhara Bhupati, Jayadeva G S, Wooday P Krishna and Dr Hulikal Nataraj, will be honoured as Fellows of KSTA (FKSTA) for 2023 across diverse disciplines. </p>.<p>Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju will take part in the programme, KSTA said. </p>