<p>Bengaluru: The Hebbagodi police arrested two persons suspected to be illegal Bangladeshi migrants.</p>.<p>Police have not officially released the names of those arrested. They said the duo were found living illegally at Podu village near Electronics City and working at a scrap shed.</p>.<p>Police suspect the duo entered the country illegally, moved to the city, and obtained fake documents, including Aadhaar, to conceal their nationality.</p>.<p>When questioned, the suspects falsely claimed they were from West Bengal, police said.</p>.<p>Investigators suspect more illegal migrants may be living in the area. Further investigation is under way.</p>