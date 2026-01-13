<p>Bengaluru: Police await a detailed forensic report to determine if the 34-year-old techie, allegedly strangled and burnt by her teen neighbour for refusing sex, was also raped.</p>.<p>“Without the forensic report, we cannot confirm sexual assault or rape. We are waiting for the report. Based on the findings, appropriate charges will be included in the charge sheet,” a senior police officer involved in the investigation said.</p>.<p>What was initially believed to be death from a fire accident turned out to be murder after the police arrested 18-year-old Karnal Kurai on Sunday.</p>.Bengaluru: Two suspected Bangladeshi migrants arrested by police .<p>Kurai, a PUC student and neighbour of the victim, Sharmila DK, allegedly entered her two-bedroom flat in eastern Bengaluru’s Subramanya Layout on January 3 and sought sexual favours. When she refused, he allegedly held her mouth and nose, rendering her unconscious.</p>.<p>Kurai then burnt her clothes and other “incriminating evidence” in the vacant bedroom of the victim’s roommate, who was away. He fled with her phone as the fire engulfed the house.</p>.<p>Kurai is in police custody as investigators interrogate him. “Technical evidence was key in identifying the culprit. He possessed the victim’s mobile phone, which was turned on a few days after the death, helping us trace him,” a police investigator said.</p>