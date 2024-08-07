Karnataka seeks 28 hectare of forest land for Mahadayi project

New Delhi: Karnataka has submitted a revised proposal to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests seeking 28.44 hectare forest lands against earlier 22.80 hectare for Bandur Nala in Mahadayi project.
The state government sought permission to divert forest land in Nerase, Manthurga and Bacholi villages in Khanapur taluk for construction of diversion weir, Jackwell cum pump house, electrical substation, pipeline and power line for utilisation of Bandur Nala.
Earlier the state sought 22.80 hectare forest land for this project and it revised the proposal seeking additional land.
The forest land sought has canopy density of up to 0.5 per cent and there are 10,212 trees in need to be cut. The major unique species of fauna found in and around required forest land were tiger, leopard, civet cats, sloth bear, gaur, sambar deer and spotted deer.
There are rare/endangered and unique species of flora and fauna reported in and around forest land proposed for diversion, said the proposal submitted by the Karnataka Forest Department to the Ministry.
However, the state said that the forest land proposed for diversion does not form part of any national park, wildlife sanctuary, biosphere reserve, tiger reserve or elephant corridor.
The forest land proposed for diversion is not located within the eco-sensitive zone of any protected area notified under Wildlife (protection act) 1972.
Insisting that the requirement of forest land for the project is the bare minimum and unavoidable, the state said it has also identified 31 hectare of non forest land for compensatory afforestation in Amate village in Jamboti Hobli and Halalli village in Telasang Hobli in Belagavi district.
Published 07 August 2024, 17:10 IST