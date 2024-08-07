Karnataka seeks 28 hectare of forest land for Mahadayi project

New Delhi: Karnataka has submitted a revised proposal to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests seeking 28.44 hectare forest lands against earlier 22.80 hectare for Bandur Nala in Mahadayi project.

The state government sought permission to divert forest land in Nerase, Manthurga and Bacholi villages in Khanapur taluk for construction of diversion weir, Jackwell cum pump house, electrical substation, pipeline and power line for utilisation of Bandur Nala.

Earlier the state sought 22.80 hectare forest land for this project and it revised the proposal seeking additional land.

The forest land sought has canopy density of up to 0.5 per cent and there are 10,212 trees in need to be cut. The major unique species of fauna found in and around required forest land were tiger, leopard, civet cats, sloth bear, gaur, sambar deer and spotted deer.