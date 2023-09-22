Karnataka seeks Centre’s intervention to break Cauvery deadlock

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here on Thursday and sought the Centre’s intervention to resolve Cauvery water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu.
The CM-led delegation, which also comprised union ministers and MPs from Karnataka, apprised Shekhawat about the water crisis in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka.
During the meeting, the chief minister and deputy chief minister sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to resolve this matter by convening a meeting of four states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
The BJP MPs, including union ministers Shobha Karandlaje, Bhagwanth Khuba and A Narayanaswamy as well as Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet colleagues, were present in the meeting.
“All MPs have supported and the Jal Shakti minister has assured justice to the state. The union minister positively responded to the state’s plea. Shekhawat asked the state’s officials to provide facts,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.
During the meeting, the chief minister informed that farmers and various organisations are protesting against the release of water to the neighbouring state.
Siddaramaiah also said that there is only 51 tmcft of water in four reservoirs of Cauvery basin at present. The inflow of water is just 8,000 cusec per day and it is reducing day by day.
The chief minister further said that the state government was able to comply with earlier orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). The latest one issued on September 18 is not possible to comply with.
However, the state government is releasing about 4,000 cusec of water per day to the neighbouring state, he said.
First time in 123 years
The CM informed the union minister that the state in August faced a rainfall shortage for the first time in 123 years. In times of distress, there is no formula to decide on the quantum of water to be released to TN, he added.