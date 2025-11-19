Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka signs letters of intent worth Rs 2600 cr; 3,500 jobs to be created

These LoIs and MoUs have been announced under the Local Economy Accelerator Program (LEAP) including Elevate Next (Deeptech) and Elevate Beyond Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 13:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 13:09 IST
Karnataka NewsPriyank KhargeITjob creation

Follow us on :

Follow Us