Karnataka: Single window panel clears 128 projects worth Rs 6,407 crore

Bengaluru: The state level Single Window Clearance Committee, at its 143rd meeting, has cleared 128 projects worth Rs 6,407.82 crore aiming to create over 33,000 plus job opportunities, including major investments from two prominent educational groups.
Proposals by Bengaluru-based Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) which runs Ramaiah Group of education institutions and hospitals and Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust which runs the RV Group of education institutions to invest Rs 484.33 crore and Rs 415 crore respectively have been cleared.
Gokula Education Foundation will set up an Institute for Advanced Research in Science and Technology, Technical Training and Skill Development at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district. The Rashtreeya Shikshana Samiti will establish a university campus at Kallahally village in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru.
Other major projects cleared were: Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic Hospital Pvt Ltd for healthcare and allied services at Devanahalli at an investment of Rs 255 crore, URC Construction Pvt Ltd at Devanahalli to invest Rs 228 crore for Manufacturing of Pre-Engineered Buildings.
The meeting was chaired by Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil late Friday night. The committee also gave its nod to proposals worth more than Rs 200 crore in other districts like Jayadi Techmac Pvt Ltd's investment of Rs 485 crore in Belagavi and Dhariwal Industries Rs 465-crore investment in Bengaluru Rural.