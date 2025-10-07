<p>Kunigal (Tumakuru district): Six of a family were washed away in the backwaters of Markonahalli reservoir on Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district on Tuesday.</p><p>The bodies of Sadia (28) and Harbin (20) have been traced. Search is on for Sadia's mother Tabassum (46), her daughter Nipra (4), aunt Shabana (44) and Mohib (1).</p>.Teacher on survey duty narrowly escapes elephant attack in Karnataka’s Kodagu.<p>The police and personnel from Fire and Emergency Services conducted search operation till evening. The search was suspended as darkness fell and it will resume on Wednesday morning.</p><p>The family members of Tabassum from BG Palya had been at her daughter's house in Magadipalya. After meals they went to the reservoir and around 10 people ventured into the gushing water. While six were washed away, three survived miraculously. They have been hospitalised.</p>