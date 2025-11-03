<p>In a major push to boost DeepTech, the government on Monday announced a Rs 600 crore investment commitment for the State's DeepTech Decade.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, IT-BT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> said this Rs 600 crore investment includes Rs 150 crore for DeepTech Elevate Fund, with a special focus on AI and frontier technologies.</p><p>"About Rs 80 crore will go towards the Elevate Beyond Bengaluru Fund to promote startups in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysore">Mysuru</a>, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi. Also, Rs 75 crore through the KITVIN Fund for equity-based investments in DeepTech and AI startups, with funding between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore," he said.</p>.Priyank Kharge grants funds for development of birthplaces of Jnanpith & Bharat Ratna recipients.<p>Close to Rs 48 crore will be allocated for new incubators and accelerators at IIT and IIIT Dharwad and Kalaburagi. About Rs 110 crore for business incubators in higher education institutions, nurturing early innovation and entrepreneurship across 11 institutions that have already been cleared by the Cabinet, he said.</p><p>He further said that the government will explore fund-of-funds and co-investment models with the Venture capital ecosystem to ensure continuous capital flow and scalability across the DeepTech value chain. Kharge also said that the government is in discussions with leading venture capital firms to create a joint fund of up to Rs 1,000 crore dedicated to DeepTech and AI startups in the State.</p><p>This announcement comes ahead of the Future Makers Conclave (FMC), which will be the highlight of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, to be held from November 18 to 20 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).</p>.Glitchy RTO software triggers drop in LL applications in Karnataka.<p>The minister also said that this investment commitment is for now and that "we will be investing more for the next couple of years as well."</p><p>"In addition to that, we are going to ensure that innovation, invention, startups and science progress across the state. We are focusing on building accelerators, incubators, centres of excellence and are encouraging startups," he told reporters here.</p>.Priyank Kharge calls on investors to drive next wave of AI, Deeptech innovation from Karnataka.<p>On <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> (AI) disruptions, he stressed the need to upskill and reskill in times of AI. He highlighted the state's reskilling initiatives. </p><p>Kharge also released the official logo of the Future Makers Conclave, which is scheduled for November 20, 2025. It will be a convergence of over 10,000 founders, entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and ecosystem leaders. FMC will serve as a showcase for the country's promising AI and DeepTech</p>