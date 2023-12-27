Karnataka to procure 30K doses of precautionary Covid vaccine

Noting that genomic sequencing was crucial to determine the virus strain in the state, the health department has decided to increase the sampling capacity of the state. So far, samples were being sent only to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru. Going ahead, the state health department has asked the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) to start genomic sequencing.