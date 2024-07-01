Karnataka to set up a solar park at Madhugiri in Tumakuru

“Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna has promised to help us choose the land suitable to set up a solar park. Action will be initiated in this regard. To produce 1 MW of solar power, we need close to four to five acres of land. Similarly, we can produce 500 MW of energy if we can get land spread across 2,000-2,500 acres. Based on the availability of land in Madhugiri, we will plan the project,” George said.

According to a statement by the department, the Madhugiri Solar Park will be developed in a strategic partnership with the Central Government-owned Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL).

“This partnership aims to leverage local expertise and resources to identify suitable land parcels essential for advancing Karnataka's renewable energy agenda, instilling confidence in the project's success,” the statement said.