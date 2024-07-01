Karnataka to set up a solar park at Madhugiri in Tumakuru

Bengaluru: In its efforts to promote the production and use of renewable energy in the state, the Energy Department has proposed a solar park in Madhugiri, Tumakuru, similar to the one set up in Pavagada.
Energy Minister K J George, who announced the plan on Monday, opined that the project will help Karnataka achieve energy security and enhance environmental stewardship.
“Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna has promised to help us choose the land suitable to set up a solar park. Action will be initiated in this regard. To produce 1 MW of solar power, we need close to four to five acres of land. Similarly, we can produce 500 MW of energy if we can get land spread across 2,000-2,500 acres. Based on the availability of land in Madhugiri, we will plan the project,” George said.
According to a statement by the department, the Madhugiri Solar Park will be developed in a strategic partnership with the Central Government-owned Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL).
“This partnership aims to leverage local expertise and resources to identify suitable land parcels essential for advancing Karnataka's renewable energy agenda, instilling confidence in the project's success,” the statement said.
Energy Minister urges farmers to sign up for PM-KUSUM scheme
George, who was reviewing the projects taken up by the Energy Department in Tumakuru, urged the farmers to sign up for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), which provides subsidies for farmers who use solar-powered pump sets for irrigation purposes.
While this will reduce the dependency on power infrastructure, it will also provide a reliable power supply to the farmers. "The subsidy for free electricity for farmers' pump sets is increasing annually. Despite efforts to regularize farmers' pump sets, the issue persists, leading to transformer damage and power supply disruptions due to illegal connections. In this context, we are prioritizing the KUSUM B and KUSUM C projects, encouraging the adoption of solar pump sets," George said.
Published 01 July 2024, 15:23 IST