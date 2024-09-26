Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI to investigate cases in state amid MUDA row

Going forward, the government will decide on CBI involvement on a case-to-case basis. Announcing the decision, law minister H K Patil said that the Cabinet had taken the call owing to the 'misuse' of the central agency.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 11:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday revoked consent that allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up probes on its own.

Going forward, the government will decide on CBI involvement on a case-to-case basis.

Announcing the decision, Law Minister H K Patil said, "We are withdrawing open consent for CBI investigation in the state. We are expressing our concerns about the misuse of the CBI.."

"In all the cases we have referred to the CBI, they have not filed charge sheets, leaving many cases pending. They have also refused to investigate several cases we have sent. There are numerous such instances. They are biased. That’s why we are taking the decision. It's not because of the MUDA case. We have taken this decision to control them (CBI) from taking the wrong path...," Patil added.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2024, 11:01 IST
Karnataka NewsCBIKarnatakaH K Patil

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT