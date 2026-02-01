Menu
Union Budget 2026

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman extends tax exemption on capital goods used to make lithium-ion cells for battery storage

In her budget speech, she also proposed to exclude the entire value of biogas while calculating excise duty levy on (biogas) blended CNG (compressed natural gas).
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 08:57 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 08:57 IST
Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman

