Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | From rare earth corridor to high-speed rail: How will poll-bound States benefit?

With voting scheduled to take place sometime in April, these States were propelled into the limelight and became a special focus during the budget presentation
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 08:53 IST
Union BudgetEconomybusinessNirmala Sithramanunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us