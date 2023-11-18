Karnataka: Yatnal strikes discordant note on Vijayendra's elevation

Bengaluru: Hours before the legislature party meeting to select leaders of Opposition to both the Houses on Friday, BJP’s firebrand leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal made his displeasure known to the party’s central observers over the elevation of Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra as state BJP president.
He struck a discordant note saying that the party workers and the Hindu activists would not accept it if it becomes a party of one family.
Yatnal, who was aspiring for both the posts - Leader of the Opposition and the BJP state president’s post, put forth a demand that the leader of the opposition in the Assembly should be from North Karnataka. “People from north Karnataka always voted for BJP but the plum posts were reserved for south Karnataka,” he said.
He was speaking to reporters after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Karnataka BJP general secretary (organisation) Rajesh G V met him at his residence here to assuage his feelings, ahead of the LP meeting.
He also alleged that ‘some agent’ had approached him to ‘remain silent’ by asking him to quote his price. “I have sent him back saying that I can buy 10 such persons with the resources I command. I also told him that I do not fear any consequences. I do not yield to any pressure or blackmail,” he charged, dropping enough hints that the agent was sent by the Yediyurappa family.
Obliquely referring to Yediyurappa that the party veteran had indulged in blackmail politics, he said: “I am not a ‘third-class person’ to blackmail my party to get the post. I do not indulge in backstabbing politics. I do not ask my supporters to resign from the party to ensure wishes are fulfilled.”
Yatnal claimed that the party observers had assured him that they would explain in detail about his feelings to party national president J P Nadda and PM Modi.