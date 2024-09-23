Karnataka: Youth assaulted for misbehaving with female student inside bus

Mangaluru: A youth from different faith was assaulted by a group here after he allegedly misbehaved with a female student who was travelling on a bus, on Monday.
Confirming the incident, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yathish N said, "the incident occurred when the girl was travelling from Sakleshpura to Sullia. The youth who was sitting next to her had allegedly misbehaved with her. On getting the information, a group of students waylaid the youth at Paichar, brought him to Sullia bus stand and assaulted him."
The injured youth is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kasargod. Based on a complaint by the youth on being assaulted by a group, a case has been registered. The girl student has also come forward to file a complaint against the passenger for inappropriate behaviour. The Sullia police are investigating both the cases," he added.
According to sources, the student who was travelling on the bus had informed the bus conductor soon after the incident and later contacted her classmates. The bus conductor and passengers had taken him to task. Later, the youth alighted at Subrahmanya and boarded another bus to continue his journey to Sullia.
On the other hand, a group of students, who were waiting for the girl student at Sullia, on failing to find the suspected youth in the bus, travelled to Paichar. When they saw him alighting from the bus at Paichar, they allegedly waylaid him and brought him to Sullia bus stand and reportedly assaulted him. The police who rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control.
