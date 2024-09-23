Karnataka: Youth assaulted for misbehaving with female student inside bus

Mangaluru: A youth from different faith was assaulted by a group here after he allegedly misbehaved with a female student who was travelling on a bus, on Monday.

Confirming the incident, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yathish N said, "the incident occurred when the girl was travelling from Sakleshpura to Sullia. The youth who was sitting next to her had allegedly misbehaved with her. On getting the information, a group of students waylaid the youth at Paichar, brought him to Sullia bus stand and assaulted him."