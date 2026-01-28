<p>Shivamogga: A 29-year-old youth from Katagaru village in Thirthahalli taluk, reportedly died of Kaysanur Forest Disease (monkey fever), in KMC hospital at Manipal near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Udupi">Udupi</a> on Wednesday. </p><p>The youth had been suffering from high fever since January 20. Despite receiving at a local hospital, the fever did not subside. </p>.Yogesh Goudar murder: Karnataka HC bins Vinay Kulkarni’s bail plea.<p>Last Sunday, he was admitted to KMC Hospital for further treatment. However, it is learnt that he died.</p><p>The District Health Department has already taken precautionary measures. </p><p>It has been instructed to check those with fever symptoms in Katagaru and surrounding villages. The public has been requested to inform immediately if any monkeys are found dead.</p>