Karnataka

Karnataka | Zilla and taluk panchayat polls: Delimitation, quota to be finalised in a month

The elections were scheduled to be held in 2021, but have been delayed since then.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 01:15 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 01:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

