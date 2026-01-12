<p>Bengaluru: The rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) department is expected to finalise the delimitation and reservation of wards for the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat (ZP&TP) elections within a month. The elections were scheduled to be held in 2021, but have been delayed since then. </p>.<p>RDPR department principal secretary D Randeep told DH that the department would complete the process of delimitation of constituencies and the reservation roster within a month.</p>.<p>He said the urban development department had issued a notification on December 31, declaring some regions as urban areas.</p>.<p>According to a gazette notification, local body wards in Bangarpet (Kolar), Gauribidanur and Chintamani (Chikkaballapur), Koratagere (Tumakaru), Tikota and Vijayapura (Vijayapura), Sedam (Kalaburagi), Basava Kalyana (Bidar), Shahapur (Yadgir), T Narasipur (Mysuru), Nelamangala (Bengaluru Rural) and Magadi (Bengaluru South) — 12 taluks in 10 districts — have been notified as urban areas.</p>.<p>As a result, they have to be dropped as constituencies for the ZP&TP polls. </p>.After backlash, poll survey report vanishes from Karnataka government website.<p class="CrossHead">Leftover GP areas</p>.<p>“We have written to the DCs concerned that the leftover GP areas shall either be merged with neighbouring gram panchayats (GPs) or new GPs can be notified if they are big enough. We have written to DCs of these 10 districts and given them 10 days. After that, delimitation will be taken up by the delimitation commission. Once they give us the list, we will notify them,” Randeep said. </p>.<p>After this, the list will be handed over to the state election commission (SEC) once the Cabinet decides to do so. The SEC has filed a contempt plea in the high court over the delay in holding elections.</p>.<p>According to SEC sources, the reservation list has to be prepared 45 days before the election dates are announced.</p>.<p>On December 28, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had said at the Congress foundation day programme that they (government) will have to prepare for the ZP and TP elections in 2-3 months, adding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had spoken to RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge in this regard.</p>