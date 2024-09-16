Explained | Karnataka's five water projects languishing for too long

Five significant irrigation and drinking water projects in Karnataka are languishing for several years, some even decades, and their benefits have not reached citizens, especially farmers. N B Hombal of DH explains.

These projects - Mahadayi, Mekedatu, Upper Bhadra, Upper Krishna and Navali - cumulatively cost over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and cover about eight lakh hectares. Over the past two weeks, Karnataka faced fresh setbacks in the Mahadayi and Upper Bhadra projects.

The National Wildlife Board (NWB) did not clear the Mahadayi project. Instead, it granted approval to the Goa-Tamnar 400 kV power transmission line. Then, on September 5, the Jal Shakti ministry told Karnataka that providing funds for the Upper Bhadra project would depend on "available funds and geographical distribution".

The Cabinet has decided to take a delegation to PM Modi to discuss "injustice" to Kannadigas. The notion that Karnataka loses legal battles in water disputes must change, says Supreme Court senior advocate Mohan Katarki, who is no stranger to these matters.

"Karnataka’s aggressive advocacy has enabled significant gains in the Cauvery and Krishna water disputes. The Mahadayi project is stuck in an environmental tangle despite success in water allocation,” he points out.