Karnataka's Kuthlur village selected as 'Best Tourism village'

The Ministry of tourism had invited applications online in the month of February for the competition. Harish Dakaiah, Sandeep Poojary and Shivaraj from Kuthlur village had submitted details for the competition. The centre has been organising this competition for past two years. Last year, we also submitted the details of our village for this competition. Our village was selected from the state for this national-level competition.

But we narrowly missed the opportunity to receive the 'Best Tourist Village' recognition. We prepared the necessary documents in advance to meet the competition's criteria and submitted the details online this time," recollected Harish Dakaiah from Kuthlur. "Our aim was to remove the label of a Naxal-affected area and make our village famous for a good reason, which is now coming true," he stressed.

Our village, located at the foothills of the Western Ghats, has picturesque mountain ranges and the Arbi waterfalls. There are many spots ideal for trekking. It is a matter of pride for us that our village is being recognised as a tourist destination in the country," he added.