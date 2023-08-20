Kasarakod fisherfolk ask central panel to stop port project

“This is the land where generations of my family have lived. My grandfather used to tell stories on how they shifted from Mallukuruva (a village) after the place got submerged, and moved to our current place. They (port authorities) have created several problems by trying to build a road in this fragile area. We have high sea erosion. A road they built has already been washed into the sea. Now, they have laid gravel stones and red soil on a white beach, causing dust pollution,” she said.