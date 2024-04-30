KCET goof-up: Student, parent bodies demand action against KEA

Several student and parent organisations have demanded the state government to initiate action against the authorities of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) who were responsible for the trouble during KCET 2024.
In a statement, Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department to suspend the officials who were responsible for the entry of out-of-syllabus questions in the question papers.
“As the expert committee, constituted by the department itself, found out-of-syllabus questions for 50 marks, we demand the government to suspend the officials responsible for it,” the ABVP said in a statement.
The Karnataka School College Parent Organisations’ Co-Ordination Committee has also sought action against the officials.
“When the government itself accepted the mistake, why there is no action against the officials involved?,” Yogananda B N, president of the committee, questioned.
“Question paper setting for KCET is a confidential work and executive director is the only person knows the inside and out of it. We demand the government to immediately suspend the executive director of the KEA. We will submit a representation to the principal secretary and to the minister for higher education on this,” Yogananda said.
(Published 29 April 2024, 20:47 IST)