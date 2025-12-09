Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KEA not receiving any grants from government: Minister Sudhakar tells Council

He also relayed to the Council the various measures taken by the KEA to ensure examinations are conducted smoothly, and transparently.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 21:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 21:20 IST
Karnataka NewskeaDr Sudhakar

Follow us on :

Follow Us