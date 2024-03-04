Bengaluru cafe blast: Khader calls for exemplary punishment for perpetrators

Belagavi: Calling those who planted the bomb at a cafe in Bengaluru traitors, Speaker U T Khader on Sunday demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.
“The punishment meted out to such anti-national elements should serve as an example of deterrence for others,” Khader told reporters here replying to a query on Rameshwara Cafe bomb blast in Bengaluru on Friday, which left nearly a dozen injured.
“Only peace and harmony can ensure development. The government will not tolerate elements disturbing communal harmony,” he said.
Replying to a query why such incidents are reported more from Congress-ruled states, Khader said, “We should not play politics on such matters. We should stay united during such times. People of different faiths and castes are living together harmoniously in state. We should not play into the hands of anti-nationals,” Khader said.
On the proposed legislators’ Bhavan at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, the Speaker said, “Legislative Council chairman and I have held several rounds of talks with the officers on the legislators’ Bhavan. An action plan for the same will be prepared soon,” Khader said.
(Published 03 March 2024, 22:03 IST)