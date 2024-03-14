Kharge flags off projects worth over Rs 1.4k cr in his home turf

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge flagged off development projects worth Rs 1,464 crore in home district of Kalaburagi here on Wednesday, days ahead of the announcement of the parliamentary election schedule.
Kharge’s address revolved around the five guarantees announced by the Congress as part of pre-poll promises last week and the five guarantees implemented by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state.
Kharge said, “The Congress, under Pehli naukri pakki, has promised to fill 30 lakh vacancies in government sector across the country apart from measures to double the salary of Asha, anganwadi workers, construction of residential hostels for women in all districts in the name of Savitribai Phule.”
Stating that steps will be taken to provide education to the poor and to increase their income based on caste census report, the AICC president said that minimum support price for the farmers’ produce will be increased if the party comes to power at the Centre.
Taking a dig at the BJP, Kharge said, “The BJP leaders refused to accord special status to Kalyana Karnataka through amendment of article 371J of the Constitution. They had thrown our memorandum into the dustbin. Do they have the moral right to seek votes from the people of the region?. Let them show what development works they have done for the region,” he questioned.
The Congress chief also alleged that the BJP received undisclosed corporate money worth Rs 335 crore on a single day via the electoral bonds scheme without any restrictions.
(Published 14 March 2024, 00:00 IST)