Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KIOCL gets 2 years to begin mining at Devadari

As per the Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957, failure to commence the project within the stipulated deadline would result in the lapse of the lease.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 22:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 22:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKIOCL

Follow us on :

Follow Us