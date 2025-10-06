KMC-RI Hospital in Hubballi bans cough syrup for children below 2 years

<p>Following reports that children in Rajasthan and MP allegedly died after consuming cough syrup, the KMC-RI Hospital in Hubballi has stopped prescribing cough syrup to kids below two years of age.</p>.<p>As a precautionary measure, the hospital administration has instructed pediatricians not to prescribe or administer any company’s syrup to children under the age of two under any circumstances.</p>.Madhya Pradesh doctor arrested after 11 child deaths from toxic cough syrup.<p>“We have not recorded any cases in our hospital where children developed complications due to cough syrup consumption. But as a precaution, we have stopped giving syrup to kids below two years. Pediatricians have been directed to prescribe only tablets,” said KMC-RI Medical Superintendent Dr Eshwar Hasabi.</p>.<p>“Parents bringing children suffering from cold, fever, and cough to city clinics, private or government hospitals are requesting doctors to prescribe tablets only. Even adults are hesitant to consume syrups. Incidents in Rajasthan and MP have created fear among them. The government should take steps to create awareness,” said a pediatrician.</p>.<p>District Health Officer S N Honakeri said the health department had not issued any order on prescribing cough syrup to kids. but, some hospitals have voluntarily stopped giving it to kids, he added.</p>.<p>Sanjay Mudgal, drug controller of Dharwad, said, “Coldrif syrup, reportedly linked to deaths of children, is not being supplied to government hospitals in Karnataka. Inspections have been carried out to check whether it is sold in private pharmacies, and it was found that it’s not available. If it is found at any point, instructions have been issued to ensure it is not sold.</p>