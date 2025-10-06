Arguments or spirit-numbing exercises?

<p class="bodytext">It may sound funny, yet, it is a fact we find many folks, frittering away time, in having feisty arguments, often over frivolous matters. Yes, arguably, there are amazing facets, affixed to these aggressive arguments. Why do people argue? </p>.<p class="bodytext">To begin with, one reason could be to exert supremacy. This is especially seen in people, exuding enormous ego, with execrable imperious attitude. Such people seldom have any regard for others’ standpoints, or while speaking of sensitive issues, concerning others. Since, their sole mission is to be super successful, in spewing the last syllable, and silencing the others. Remember the saying, “Win an argument, and lose a relation”?</p>.The importance of silence on the spiritual path.<p class="bodytext">The second lot are those, who simply indulge in arguments, even over silly matters, just to show off their ‘stupendous’ knowledge. To them, having arguments, and verbally pouncing on others, is a power play, and hence, they presume losing an argument is akin to losing a prized possession. As the saying goes, “Slightest the knowledge, strongest is the spirit to make a show of it.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Of course, there are those others, who argue in lighter veins, all for some larks, laughs, and in jest. This is commonly seen among close relations. Next, people argue as defence tactics, too, post committing blunders! So, to dodge dreadful dressing-down from others, they themselves start unleashing a deluge of high-decibel verbal missiles. Then, we often behold, droves of people, having deadly arguments with their dearest ones, in a bid to dispel misconceptions, by driving sense, in making them discern actual reality. </p>.<p class="bodytext"> There is yet another funny facet of these fierce arguments. Once, at a party, two persons, with all pertinacity, were having potent arguments over some political issue. Incidentally, they were having incendiary debates, making inflammatory remarks. In the process, had inadvertently ignited the ire and indignation of an irrelevant third person, who wasn’t even involved, but had instantly started an intense argument with these two! Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana? </p>.<p class="bodytext">Now, at the personal front, prior to plunging into paroxysms of persistent arguments, it is prudent to ponder over possible gains at partaking in such ‘painful activity’. In case of no gains, it is better to say ‘no’ to that nugatory, spirit-numbing exercise. </p>