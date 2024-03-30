Lok Sabha polls: Kolar fields heat up as Muniyappa harps on consensual candidate

Bengaluru: Preempting attempts to field a fresh face in Kolar to avoid factional fight, Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Friday cautioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that doing so would have an adverse electoral impact.
Muniyappa is batting for his son-in-law K G Chikka Peddanna to get the Kolar Lok Sabha election ticket amid opposition from rivals who don’t want his family member in the fray. As a workaround, the party is said to be thinking of fielding someone who does not belong to any faction.
“With an aim to bring groups together, the CM is thinking differently. That’s not result-oriented. There’s still time. It’s a long weekend,” Muniyappa told reporters, adding: “I’m in a lot of pain.”
Muniyappa asked the Congress’ leadership to bring him and his rival K R Ramesh Kumar (former Speaker) on the same page.
Kumar and a section of sitting Congress lawmakers are against Peddanna getting the ticket.
“Bring us together and announce the candidate. If the idea is to wash hands off of this by fielding a different candidate because we won’t agree, then it’s not right,” he said. “If you neglect both groups, then nobody will work. Only when everybody comes together, we can win. Kumar’s role is crucial here.”
Muniyappa pointed out that Kumar had said he would bury the hatchet and work towards the Congress’ victory in Kolar and Chikkaballapur. “Since I lost (in 2019), there’s a need to win. So, my choice of candidate - Chikka Peddanna - should get the ticket. The decision was left to the party’s high command,” he said.
“I have told the CM that the ticket must be given to us (Peddanna). AICC president, K C Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala have consented. But not giving the ticket just because the camps won’t come together...why can’t it be solved?” Muniyappa said.
The Congress veteran said the CM and his deputy D K Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, must strive to bring the factions together. “It is the responsibility of you both (CM and DCM) to convince everyone and field the candidate,” he said.
Muniyappa said everyone has agreed to go by the high command’s decision. “There’s no need to create a new atmosphere. I know how to ensure victory,” he said.
Without taking any names, Muniyappa said: “The one who can solve this problem should demonstrate large-heartedness.”
(Published 30 March 2024, 01:07 IST)