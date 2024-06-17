KRIDE to have technical expert as full-time MD soon

Bengaluru: The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE) will have a full-time technical expert as MD within the next 15 to 20 days. Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna said in a meeting in the city on Monday.
He was addressing the press after holding a meeting with senior officials of the South Western Railway (SWR) at Rail House, near Bengaluru Cantonment railway station. "KRIDE does not have a permanent MD. I have already informed the Chief Secretary to appoint a technical expert as the KRIDE MD. Based on the railways' notification, we will appoint a full-time MD within 15 to 20 days," he said. Despite official releases by KRIDE about several thousand trees proposed to be axed for the suburban railways, he rubbished such claims and said discussions will be held in this regard.
Somanna assured that several pending projects will be completed soon. “We will hold detailed discussions and complete some of the nine projects in Karnataka – which have been ongoing since 1995-96, 2004-05 or 2010-11 – by December 2025 and the rest by December 2026 before handing them over to the citizens,” he said.
He also pointed towards the ongoing doubling projects on six railway tracks -- Hotgi-Kudgi-Gadag, Yeshwanthpur-Channasandra, Baiyappanahalli-Hosur, Hospet-Vasco Rail Doubling Project, Penukonda-Dharmavaram, and Bengaluru city-Krishnarajapuram- Whitefield -- and assured completion. The minister also said he would speed up the completion of the replacement of all level crossings to railway underbridges (RUBs) or road overbridges (ROBs).
Commenting on the West Bengal train collision, Somanna said, "The accident has brought us all pain. I have instructed senior officers to inform us about what happened there. They have gone to the spot. I am going to the Rail Bhawan and learn about what happened, how and why,"
Published 17 June 2024, 10:21 IST