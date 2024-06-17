KRIDE to have technical expert as full-time MD soon

Bengaluru: The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE) will have a full-time technical expert as MD within the next 15 to 20 days. Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna said in a meeting in the city on Monday.

He was addressing the press after holding a meeting with senior officials of the South Western Railway (SWR) at Rail House, near Bengaluru Cantonment railway station. "KRIDE does not have a permanent MD. I have already informed the Chief Secretary to appoint a technical expert as the KRIDE MD. Based on the railways' notification, we will appoint a full-time MD within 15 to 20 days," he said. Despite official releases by KRIDE about several thousand trees proposed to be axed for the suburban railways, he rubbished such claims and said discussions will be held in this regard.