<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has declared K N Shanth Kumar a valid candidate to contest the elections to the post of president of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Shanth Kumar challenging the November 24, 2025, order passed by the electoral officer. </p><p>The order will pave the way for a direct contest between Shanth Kumar and former India pace bowler B K Venkatesh Prasad for the post of KSCA president.</p><p>The electoral officer had rejected Shanth Kumar's nomination on the ground of 'pending arrears'. It was contended by the petitioner that the arrears were paid on November 24, the day of scrutiny of nomination papers, before the completion of the scrutiny process.</p><p>Justice Suraj Govindaraj has set aside the November 24 order passed by the electoral officer and issued a direction to consider Shanth Kumar as a valid candidate to contest the election for post of president. The court further directed the electoral officer to announce the list of eligible candidates by 3 pm on November 29, 2025. The election process shall continue as per the calendar of events, modified by the court in an earlier round of litigation, Justice Suraj Giovindaraj said.</p><p>In the previous petition filed by the KSCA, the court had modified the calendar of events and said that the election shall take place on December 7 and the results will be declared on the same day.</p>