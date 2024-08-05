KSOU achieves milestone, crosses one lakh Academic Bank of Credits IDs

ABC, under the Union Ministry of Education, has been established on the lines of NAD, in the sense that NAD is the backbone of ABC, where the students’ academic data are held and academic awards are stored (ie a storehouse of academic awards).

Credit transfer

Chairman of department of Ancient History and Archeology, KSOU, Shalvapille Iyengar, also ABC and NAD coordinator for KSOU, said, ABC, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Union Ministry of Education (MoE), enables the students to register or commence credit transfer.

“The final outcomes of credit redemption and issuance of certificates, as well as the compilation of award records, are administered by academic institutions (AI) or higher education institutions (HEI) via the NAD platform. Thus, being the owner of academic awards, AIs must mandatorily register themselves under ABC, via the NAD, to upload credits of its students, as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines,” he said.

Mobility, flexibility

Iyengar said: “ABC enables students mobility across HEIs. It helps in seamless integration of skills and experiences into a credit-based system. Credits awarded to a student for one programme from an institution may be transferred or redeemed by another institution, upon student’s consent. Thus, credit transfer is the key for successful study mobility”.

“As ABC is an online centralised system, it enables credit accumulation and redemption. It is a credit audit trail management system that facilitates credit accounting. ABC enables student mobility providing academic flexibility. It allows student to choose their own learning path and facilitates recognised learning achievements. The key features of ABC are: It allows multiple entry and multiple exit options. It facilitates anytime anywhere learning. Allows student to study at their own pace and promotes transparency,” Iyengar said.

Ongoing process

“Earlier it was difficult to upload the credits, as KSOU is a huge institution, with thousands of students. Finally, the UGC enabled bulk uploading of credits in 2023. As the admission process itself is digitised in KSOU, the process gained momentum,” he said.

Iyengar said, the journey into NAD and ABC has been a learning process for himself and his engineers M Mallesh and D M Nischitha. “Due to a few problems, creation of ABC credits used to be rejected. Over a period of time, the quantum of rejection has reduced drastically, because we have found the problems and are solving them. The KSOU’s ABC IDs would cross the 1.5 lakh mark in another three months, when the deadline for the current admission cycle (July) ends,” he said.