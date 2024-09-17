Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KSOU postpones interviews for direct recruitment following Karnataka HC stay order

According to a circular by the KSOU Registrar dated September 17, 2024, a notification was issued on August 16, 2023, to fill the vacant posts of professors and associate professors.
T R Sathish Kumar
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 15:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has postponed the interviews for direct recruitment of professors and associate professors that was scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, following a High Court stay order issued on Tuesday, September 17.

According to a circular by the KSOU Registrar dated September 17, 2024, a notification was issued on August 16, 2023, to fill the vacant posts of professors and associate professors.

“In this regard, for the posts reserved for candidates from Hyderabad (Kalyana)-Karnataka, under provisions of 371(J) of the Constitution, for the posts of associate professors in Education, Physics and Mathematics, on September 18, the interview has been temporarily postponed, following a stay order by the Karnataka High Court on September 17, in the Writ Petition (WP) 4972/2024 filed by one M Latha of Mysuru,” the circular states.

H K Jagdish Babu, secretary of KSOU Permanent Teachers Association said, the KSOU interview for direct recruitment of associate professors and professors, was scheduled for September 18, (preponed from September 19), despite a previous stay order.

He said, the notification number mentioned in the interview letters, issued to recruit 25 associate professors and seven professors, is KSOU/AB/Est-1/620/2021-21 dated 18.10.2021.

“The WP 6147/2022, that objected to the notification of 2021, was disposed on November 31, 2022, following a request by KSOU and on condition that a new notification would be issued. A new notification was issued on August 16, 2023, and it was also stayed following the WP 4972/2024. Still, the KSOU scheduled the interview for Wednesday, citing the withdrawn notification. This is violation of law, intended to do injustice to eligible candidates,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2024, 15:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtKSOU

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT