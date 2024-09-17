KSOU postpones interviews for direct recruitment following Karnataka HC stay order

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has postponed the interviews for direct recruitment of professors and associate professors that was scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, following a High Court stay order issued on Tuesday, September 17.
According to a circular by the KSOU Registrar dated September 17, 2024, a notification was issued on August 16, 2023, to fill the vacant posts of professors and associate professors.
“In this regard, for the posts reserved for candidates from Hyderabad (Kalyana)-Karnataka, under provisions of 371(J) of the Constitution, for the posts of associate professors in Education, Physics and Mathematics, on September 18, the interview has been temporarily postponed, following a stay order by the Karnataka High Court on September 17, in the Writ Petition (WP) 4972/2024 filed by one M Latha of Mysuru,” the circular states.
H K Jagdish Babu, secretary of KSOU Permanent Teachers Association said, the KSOU interview for direct recruitment of associate professors and professors, was scheduled for September 18, (preponed from September 19), despite a previous stay order.
He said, the notification number mentioned in the interview letters, issued to recruit 25 associate professors and seven professors, is KSOU/AB/Est-1/620/2021-21 dated 18.10.2021.
“The WP 6147/2022, that objected to the notification of 2021, was disposed on November 31, 2022, following a request by KSOU and on condition that a new notification would be issued. A new notification was issued on August 16, 2023, and it was also stayed following the WP 4972/2024. Still, the KSOU scheduled the interview for Wednesday, citing the withdrawn notification. This is violation of law, intended to do injustice to eligible candidates,” he said.
