KSRTC bags Armed Forces Flag Day Fund award

<p>The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) received the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund Award for topping state government departments/agencies in contributions. </p>.<p>The bus operator won the honour for the 11th time in a row. </p><p>Home Minister G Parameshwara presented the award to Nandihinidevi K, Director (Personnel and Vigilance), KSRTC, at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, according to a news release. </p>