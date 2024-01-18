KSRTC recruits 264 technical assistants after eight years

The selected candidates were given postings on January 17 based on merit-cum-roaster. In all, the KSRTC has recruited 264 technical assistants.

The training period for the new recruits was reduced from two years to one year while their monthly stipend was increased from Rs 9,100 to Rs 14,000. After training, they will be paid Rs 28,000 a month.

Reddy said that the recruitment was conducted in a "fully transparent manner" and that candidates were allowed to select the depots of their choice online.

As many as 554 candidates are eligible for the next round of selection.

The KSRTC, which runs 7,640 bus services and ferries 32.34 lakh passengers daily, has 33,932 staff, including 4,588 working in its mechanical department. It will soon hire 2,000 drivers-cum-conductors.