KSRTC to induct 20 new Airavat Club Class buses today

<p>The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will induct 20 new-age Volvo multi-axle seater buses on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The buses will be an upgraded version (2.0) of the popular Airavat Club Class, which were first introduced in 2003-04. </p>.<p>The buses are part of Volvo’s 9600 series, the same series as the KSRTC’s flagship Ambaari Utsav. Each bus costs Rs 1.78 crore. </p>.<p>KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukumar said the new buses maintain the existing Airavat Club Class logo and branding but have some best-in-class features, including the Fire Alarm and Protection System (FAPS). </p>.KSRTC to operate 2,000 additional buses during Deepavali .<p>Under the FAPS, water pipes will be provided on both sides of passenger seats to supply water from 30 nozzles in case of a fire. </p>.<p>“This is the first time that Volvo seater buses will have this feature in Karnataka. We are continuously working to improve safety in all our buses,” he told <em>DH.</em> </p>.<p>The new buses will be “exactly 15 metres long”, giving passenger extra leg space, he added. </p>.<p>Other features include improved engine and mileage, increased height, more luggage capacity and rear fog light for better nighttime driving. </p>.<p>The KSRTC plans to operate the new buses from Bengaluru to Raichur, Mantaralaya, Kundapura, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Goa, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Hyderabad and Tirupati, Anbukumar explained. </p>.<p>The KSRTC is a leader in luxury buses, operating the highest number of Volvo vehicles in India. </p>.<p>The KSRTC has 8,849 buses and operates 8,068 schedules daily, carrying 34.92 lakh passengers. </p>