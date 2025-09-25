KSRTC wins multiple awards for its initiatives

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said it had won multiple awards for various initiatives. </p>.<p>It won three 'Unlocked Awards' in the following categories: Best HR Management-Introduction of Sarige Suraksha Scheme; Best New Product-Introduction of Ashwamedha Classic Buses; Best Use of Technology-Introduction of AWATAR with Dynamic UPI. </p>.KSRTC to pay Rs 20L to kin of staff dying of health issues.<p>It won two mCUBE awards for: Best content in a video marketing campaign-Introduction of Ambaari Utsav buses by KSRTC; and Best Product placement strategy-Introduction of refurbishing Airavat Club Class buses. </p>.<p>The Unlocked and mCUBE awards were presented in Gurugram on September 19. </p>.<p>The KSRTC was also presented with SKOCH Award 2025 in New Delhi on September 20 for the implementation of the HRMS software. </p>