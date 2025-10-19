<p>Hassan: Alleging that the district administration failed to follow the protocol during Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's visit to Hasanamba temple recently, JD(S) workers, led by MLA Swaroop Prakash, staged a protest near the entrance of Hasanamba temple, in Hassan on Sunday. </p><p>The party workers and leaders gathered in front of the temple at around 11 am and staged a demonstration. </p>.CM Siddaramaiah’s Vachana University promise raises questions over Karnataka’s struggling public universities.<p>Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, MLA Swaroop Prakash and other MLAs visited the temple on Friday.</p><p>They alleged that the Deputy Commissioner, SP or other officers were not present to receive the Union minister during his visit. The district administration also failed to honour him after he had darshana of Goddess Hasanamba, they criticised. </p>