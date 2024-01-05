Labourer trampled to death by wild elephant in Karnataka's Hassan

Belur: A labourer was killed in an elephant attack at Mathavara village in Belur taluk of Hassan district on Thursday evening.
Vasantha (43), of Mathavara village, was identified as the deceased. According to villagers, a wild jumbo attacked Vasantha who was in the farmhouse and trampled him to death.
It is said that wild jumbos have been moving in herds in the region and one strayed into the village and attacked him.
The villagers urged the officials to relocate the jumbos to protect the people or they will be forced to leave the place.