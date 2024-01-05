JOIN US
india>karnataka

Labourer trampled to death by wild elephant in Karnataka's Hassan

According to villagers, a wild jumbo attacked Vasantha who was in the farmhouse and trampled him to death.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 21:51 IST

Belur: A labourer was killed in an elephant attack at Mathavara village in Belur taluk of Hassan district on Thursday evening.

Vasantha (43), of Mathavara village, was identified as the deceased. According to villagers, a wild jumbo attacked Vasantha who was in the farmhouse and trampled him to death.

It is said that wild jumbos have been moving in herds in the region and one strayed into the village and attacked him.

The villagers urged the officials to relocate the jumbos to protect the people or they will be forced to leave the place.

(Published 04 January 2024, 21:51 IST)
