Lack of raw materials, high cost hit biofuel production in Karnataka

Biofuels are ecologically important in reducing carbon footprints, as they hardly emit greenhouse gases during combustion. They also help farmers in increasing their revenue through this allied cultivation. The non-edible oil seed plants also help in improving the moisture content in the fields. Taking all these into consideration the union government had formulated a policy of blending nearly 25% of biofuels in fossil fuels by 2030. The country also achieved its target of blending 10% of biofuel in petrol and diesel by 2020. However, a majority of this biofuel was generated by ethanol, a byproduct of sugarcane, a water-guzzling crop.