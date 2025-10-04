Menu
Land acquisition: ‘Award must be remitted without delay even if it’s under dispute’

Justice Suraj Govindaraj said this while directing the authorities to make payment of the compensation as awarded under section 30 of the RFCTLARR Act.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 22:08 IST
Published 03 October 2025, 22:08 IST
