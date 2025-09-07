Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Land acquisition hurdles stall railway, NH projects in Karnataka

A direct railway line between Dharwad and Belagavi, which could drastically cut travel time between the two cities, has been languishing for four decades.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 23:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 23:21 IST
RailwaysNational Highway

Follow us on :

Follow Us