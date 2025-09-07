<p class="bodytext">A direct railway line between Dharwad and Belagavi, which could drastically cut travel time between the two cities, has been languishing for four decades. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In 2019, the Centre approved the 73-km line running parallel to the national highway, but after six years, the project is yet to take off due to hurdles in acquiring 533 hectares of land.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"Had this project been implemented, travel time between two cities would have been cut to just one hour against the present three hours," said activist Ashok Chandargi.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The important 227-km Belagavi–Hungund–Raichur (NH-745) project, worth Rs 6,629 crore, too has been moving at a snail's pace after farmers objected to land acquisition.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A series of railway and national highway projects announced by the Centre have run into hurdles in Karnataka due to land acquisition issues, as the state government has failed to release its share of funds to expedite land acquisition.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to DH that the state government is going slow on some mega infrastructure projects, particularly those implemented in partnership with the Centre. After consultations with land owners and meetings with the state government, land for only 33 km in Belagavi district has been acquired for the Dharwad-Belagavi line. Dharwad District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad has sought a realignment of the line. But railways say it is not feasible. The project is now stalled, he added. </p>.<p class="bodytext">According to officials from the NHAI and South Western Railway (SWR), 27 national highway projects and five railway projects remain stalled due to pending land acquisition.</p>.MUDA scam: Citing 'legal loophole', panel gives Siddaramaiah clean chit in land allotment row.<p class="bodytext">The construction of the bypass to NH-150 in Yadgir is lagging. The state was required to provide Rs 39.23 crore, but has released only Rs 9.41 crore, delaying the project.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For the Maski and Sindhanur bypass, the state has released just Rs 14 crore as compensation for lands acquired against the Rs 66.40 crore required.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In Chintamani, while 215 farmers have been compensated with Rs 123 crore, another 210 farmers are awaiting compensation of Rs 112.50 crore, which has stalled the NH-69 bypass project.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For the Kukanoor–Yalaburga–Gajendragad NH-367 project, Rs 45.05 crore is required, but only Rs 11 crore has been released.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Though the state government succeeded in acquiring land for the Hassan–Maranahalli (NH-75) project, work has not started as land has not been handed over to NHAI.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In Shivamogga and Tumakuru, farmers have demanded more compensation for land.</p>.<p class="bodytext">PWD Principal Secretary Amlan Aditya Biswas denied that land acquisition has been stalled due to a funds crunch. He told DH that land losers seek enhancement or simply refuse to take the compensation and prevent entry into land earmarked for acquisition. The scenario is no different for railway projects announced three years ago.</p>