<p>Byadgi: Tensions erupted at the Government Urdu Primary School at Mallur village in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Monday when a landowner allegedly locked the school demanding the return of land that he claimed was being used beyond the portion he had donated.</p><p>The incident forced staff and students to sit under the sun for over two hours, creating a distressing situation.</p><p>"The land is being used beyond what I donated. This is an injustice to me and my family," alleged landowner Veerappa Kulkarni.</p><p>In 2005, Shankrappa Kulkarni had donated 5 guntas of land to the school. However, his son claimed that an additional 15 guntas were being used without consent, leading to the current dispute.</p><p>The matter had previously reached the court nearly 10 years ago over allegations of encroachment. On learning about Monday's incident, Tahsildar Chandrashekhar Naik and BEO S G Koti visited the school and requested the landowner to open the lock. Mediation was reportedly carried out with the help of villagers and the police to resolve the issue.</p>