Landslide disrupts movement of vehicles near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Landslides at Gundyadka disrupted movement of vehicles on Paladka- Kallamundkoor road in Moodbidri on Saturday morning.

The landslide had pushed an earth mover that was engaged in clearing the heaps of soil fallen at the side. Later, another earthmover was put in to service to clear the soil. Following the landslide, three houses are facing threat. Puthige Gram Panchayat Development Officer Bheemanayak has asked the families to shift to safety.

Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar, officials from forest, Mescom, fire and emergency service personnel have visited the spot.