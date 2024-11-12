Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Liquor worth over Rs 29 crore seized from Channapatna Assembly segment: EC

Meanwhile, 8.2 kgs of narcotics/drugs were seized from Shiggaon.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 12:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 12:23 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsChannapatna

Follow us on :

Follow Us