Lok Sabha elections 2024: Expect BJP to announce first list of candidates in 3-4 days, says Yediyurappa

Because of Modi, across the the country and even in Karnataka there is an atmosphere in favour of the BJP, and the party's effort is to win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, he further said, adding that "I'm confident that we will be successful in this."

The BJP had swept the 2019 general elections, bagging 25 of the total 28 seats in the state, while Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent backed by the party had also emerged victorious in Mandya.

To a question about Sumalatha Ambareesh holding meeting with her supporters amid reports that the BJP may cede the Mandya seat to alliance partner JD(S), Yediyurappa said, "nothing has been discussed, I don't have any information, things will be clear in a couple of days."

The former CM said Shobha Karandlaje, who is Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare in the last Lok Sabha elections had won with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes from Udupi-Chikmagalur segment and will win with an even bigger margin this time. "There should not be any doubt about it."

A postcard campaign has been initiated allegedly by some BJP workers urging PM Narendra Modi and party national president J P Nadda to not field Karandlaje from Udupi-Chikmagalur and give priority to new face.

Calling the campaign "systematic conspiracy", Yediyurappa said, "we know who is behind it, she (Karandlaje) will not lose courage, every one knows she has done a good job as union Minister. She will win with a bigger margin than last time," he added.