Lokayukta launches surprise raids on nine Karnataka govt officials across state

<p>Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday morning launched surprise raids on nine government officials in different parts of the state. The simultaneous raids are underway in as many as 40 locations belonging to the suspects, officials said. </p><p>Lokayukta sources said the searches were underway in Belagavi, Haveri, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Ramanagar, and Dharwad in connection with disproportionate assets cases. </p><p>Among those raided were Srinivas, Deputy Director, Women and Child Welfare Department, Haveri; Nagesh D, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mysuru City Corporation; and Venkatesh S Majumdar, Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax Department, Belagavi. </p><p>In Belagavi, Lokayukta sleuths raided residences of three officials in the district. </p><p>The residence of Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Venkatesh Majumdar, posted in Bengaluru, was raided at Sahayadri Nagar. Majumdar owns a house in the city.</p><p>Vithal Shivappa Dhavaleshwar, who works as Village Accountant at Borgaon village in Nippani taluk, was raided at Kamankoppa village in Ramdurg taluk. He was earlier caught while carrying cash worth Rs 1.10 crore at a checkpost near Ramdurg while traveling in a car towards Bagalkot. </p><p>Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board, Dharwad Assistant Executive Engineer Govindappa Hanumantappa Bhajantri's residence at Ugargol village in Savadatti taluk has been raided too.</p><p>Verification of documents, assets, cash and other valuables was in progress.</p><p>Further details on seizures are awaited.</p>