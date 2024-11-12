Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta launches surprise raids on nine Karnataka govt officials across state

Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board, Dharwad Assistant Executive Engineer Govindappa Hanumantappa Bhajantri's residence at Ugargol village in Savadatti taluk has been raided too.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 04:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 04:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagaviLokayukta

Follow us on :

Follow Us