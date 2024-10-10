MUDA 'scam': Lokayukta police issue notice to CM's brother-in-law, seller of land

<p>Mysuru: In the case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others related to MUDA, the Lokayukta police in Mysuru issued notices to B V Mallikarjuna Swami, the third accused and brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah and fourth accused, J Devaraju, who had sold the land.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta police summoned both of them on Thursday, to reportedly inquire about how the land was obtained and sold. </p>.<p>They are investigating the case, based on an FIR filed against Siddaramaiah and others on September 27.</p>.<p>On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.</p>