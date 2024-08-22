Lokayukta police question Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar for 2 hours in 'illegal' assets case

On February 8, Lokayukta police registered an FIR against him under sections 13(2) and 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Section 13(2) provides for the punishment of public servants committing criminal misconduct with four to 10 years of imprisonment. Section 13(1)(b) deals with public servants who intentionally enrich themselves illicitly while in office.

Lokayukta cops summoned Shivakumar for questioning on Wednesday after a detailed review of documents related to his assets. He sought a day's time and appeared for questioning on Thursday. According to a well-placed source in the Karnataka Lokayukta, he was questioned from 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

The Lokayukta source stressed that they had to proceed with the investigation despite the CBI's move to challenge the case transfer in court, as they had already filed an FIR.

"The case will go on in the court but we will continue the investigation. If needed, we will summon the DCM again," the source told DH.

Speaking to reporters after the interrogation, Shivakumar said the CBI was better than the Lokayukta. He stated that while the CBI never summoned him for questioning, the Lokayukta did and asked strange questions.

"I answered all their questions. They need clarification about certain matters. I will provide the necessary documents and give them clarity," he said.

Shivakumar also claimed that despite the state government withdrawing the case and transferring it to the Lokayukta, the CBI continued its probe, "torturing" hundreds of his family members and friends. Even the Lokayukta police are doing the same, he added.