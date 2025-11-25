<p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous raids at 10 locations across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>on Tuesday, cracking down on government officials suspected of amassing disproportionate assets.</p><p>The key highlight of the operation was the search on the residence at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s Electronics City RTO Superintendent Kumaraswamy P, who is under scrutiny for alleged owing illegal assets.</p><p>Raids are also being carried out on:</p><p>Puttaswamy C, City Municipal Council CAO in Mandya. </p><p>Prem Singh, chief engineer of Upper Krishna Project, in Bidar.</p><p>Ramaswamy C, revenue inspector of Hootgalli municipality in Mysuru.</p><p>Subhash Chandra, assistant professor of Karnatak University in Dharwad.</p><p>Sathish, senior veterinary examiner of primary veterinary clinic, Huilagol in Dharwad.</p><p>Lakshmipathi CN, FDA at SIMS Medical College in Shivamogga.</p><p>Prabhu J, APMC assistant director in Davangere.</p><p>Girish D M, PWD Assistant Executive Engineer, Mysuru/Madikeri.</p><p>Shekappa, executive engineer, Project Director’s Office, Haveri.</p><p>Searches at premises linked to the 10 officials are underway, with investigators examining documents, bank accounts and property records to assess disproportionate assets.</p>